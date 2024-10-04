Dollar Tree drops 14% after earnings release
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) shares are losing 8.5% during the Wednesday's trading session following the release of its annual sales guidance, which was below...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
One of the main features of financial markets this year is the lack of volatility across the main indices. The Vix, the volatility gauge of the S&P...
Nvidia is the clear leader in the hardware vendor segment in the development of artificial intelligence and cloud. GPU card market share exceeds 80% The...
HSBC has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
03:30 PM GMT, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: Actual: -1.5400M; forecast 0.900M; previous 1.367M; Gasoline Inventories:...
Wall Street slightly drops early in Wednesday's session Wells Fargo recommendation bears Tesla shares more than 2.5% lower ZIM Integrated...
After almost two years of languishing on the US stock market, we lived to see an IPO that the whole world, not just the financial world, is talking about....
European indices trade higher on Wednesday DE40 tests 18,000 pts area Zalando surges 14% on 2023 results and strong guidance European stock...
Industrial production in eurozone fall down -6.7% YoY vs -3% exp. and 1.2% growth previously On monthly basis industrial production came in -3.2%...
Is there anything that can stop stock markets right now? Certainly not US inflation. The CPI report on Tuesday was expected to be one of the make-or-brake...
The Chinese stock market is experiencing a notable rebound in recent weeks. After a period of struggle, key benchmarks like the Hang Seng Tech Index and...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is fairly light in terms of publications. There are no scheduled events that could impact the global market. In the...
08:00 AM GMT, United Kingdom - GDP data for January: Monthly GDP 3M/3M Change: actual -0.1%; forecast -0.1%; previous -0.3%; GDP:...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording positive trading session. The Korean KOSPI gains 0.50%, the Australian S&P/ASX 200 is...
US CPI inflation came in higher than expectations at 3.2% y/y and core inflation at 3.8% y/y. Core inflation is up 0.4% m/m, for the second month in...
Bitcoin's fall near $70,000 has caused a pullback among most altcoins, but so far the level is defended, and Microstrategy (MSTR.US) shares are resisting...
Shares of Chicago-based agriculture and nutrition giant Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are gaining nearly 5% today, as the company announced that it has...
Oracle has announced its fiscal third-quarter results for 2024, which exceeded analysts' expectations. The company is among the beneficiaries of the...
US100 gains more than 0.5%; higher-than-forecast inflation didn't spoil sentiment on indexes Large-cap contracts and AI demand drive Oracle (ORCL.US)...