Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Market news

What's next for the ECB?

5 June 2025

The ECB cut rates today, however, the outlook is unclear. The ECB did not provide much in the way of forward guidance, however, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the Bank is getting near to the end of the rate cutting cycle with today’s cut. This was a hawkish surprise that the market...

More

Circle successfully debuts on NYSE 📌🖋️

5 June 2025

Circle Internet Group, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, has successfully completed its initial public offering (IPO). This marks a significant milestone in the development of the crypto and fintech sectors. The company’s shares will be available for purchase on the XTB platform starting today. 📈...

More

ECB preview

5 June 2025

A theme is emerging as we move towards the final weeks of Q2, central banks are getting more dovish. ECB and Fed members’ speeches have become notably more dovish in recent weeks, while reports on Wednesday suggest that the Bank of Japan is considering slowing the pace of its bond tapering programme...

More

29 June 2018
28 June 2018
27 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app