CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

What's going on with Silver

9 June 2025

Silver is catching up with the gold price. It is playing catch up with the yellow metal, as you can see below. The chart shows the gold and silver prices, which has been normalized to show how they move together over the last 12 months. As youi can see, gold has outperformed silver, but the pace of gain...

The week ahead

9 June 2025

Financial markets felt  the effects of the better-than-expected US jobs report for May last week. The US economy created 139k jobs last month, which defied some expectations for jobs growth to crash due to US trade policy. This news was greeted by a stock market rally in the US. The S&P 500...

US stocks surge on payrolls and Tesla

6 June 2025

The US payrolls report was stronger than expected for May. The economy created 139k jobs last month, the consensus was for a 126k reading. The April figure was revised lower to 147k. Leading up to this meeting there was concern that the labour market was buckling under the pressure of tariffs and weaker...

26 June 2018
25 June 2018

