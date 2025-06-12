Read more
UK GDP: US tariffs weigh on growth, but it may be temporary

12 June 2025

Growth in the UK stalled at the start of the second quarter. GDP fell 0.3% on the month in April, while the quarterly rate remained steady at 0.7%. There were monthly declines for services and for production, although construction rose by 0.9%. There were multiple reasons for the decline in UK activity...

UK chancellor is saved by US CPI

11 June 2025

The Chancellor has delivered her spending review, and a debate is now raging about how she can fulfil her spending commitments without causing the national debt to swell, and UK borrowing levels to surge. The reaction in financial markets has been calm so far, GBP/USD is back above $1.35, while the FTSE...

Stock of the month: 60% upside in L'Oréal?

11 June 2025

  Founded over 100 years ago, L'Oréal (OR.FR) is the leading company in the beauty sector and has been able to sustainably outperform the industry's strong growth in recent years. This has led to L'Oréal shares being valued by investors at very demanding multiples....

