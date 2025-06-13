Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Market news

Walmart and Amazon consider issuing their own stablecoin 📄🔎

13 June 2025

A lot is happening on the geopolitical stage today. The renewed escalation of conflict in the Middle East was the main cause of market panic in the morning hours. Safe-haven assets like gold and escalation-sensitive ones like oil are seeing gains. Meanwhile, equities and, to some extent, cryptocurrencies...

More

Geopolitics drives markets

13 June 2025

Geopolitics and the surge in the oil price are dominating markets on Friday. Brent and WTI crude oil  are higher by 7% and 6% respectively, after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. Brent is now trading at $74 per barrel, earlier this week it was $66 per barrel. Iran is now planning to retaliate....

More

UK GDP: US tariffs weigh on growth, but it may be temporary

12 June 2025

Growth in the UK stalled at the start of the second quarter. GDP fell 0.3% on the month in April, while the quarterly rate remained steady at 0.7%. There were monthly declines for services and for production, although construction rose by 0.9%. There were multiple reasons for the decline in UK activity...

More

27 June 2018
26 June 2018
25 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app