Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Market news

US100 edges lower after Fed decision 📉

18 June 2025

The Federal Reserve did not surprise investors and decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%. More importantly, however, the Fed revised its economic projections, pointing to slower GDP growth, slightly higher unemployment, and slightly higher inflation compared to the March forecasts. Futures...

More

Senate passes stablecoin GENIUS Act by majority vote 📣🟢

18 June 2025

The U.S. Senate yesterday passed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act by a vote of 68–30, officially approving the first nationwide legal framework for U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins. What the bill includes The law requires full backing of stablecoins...

More

UK service prices falter, but food remains elevated, as Trump holds the cards for the oil price

18 June 2025

UK price growth moderated as expected last month, but core prices fell more than headline price growth, and service prices moderated to a 4.7% annual rate, down from a 5.4% rate. Airfares weigh on inflation There were downward contributions to the CPI rate from four divisions, including transport,...

More

29 June 2018
28 June 2018
27 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app