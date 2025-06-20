Read more
Oil prices in retreat

20 June 2025

News that President Trump would delay any decision on joining Israel’s attacks against Iran has boosted the market mood at the end of this week. Stock futures are higher and the oil price is tumbling, gold is down $25 per ounce. Brent crude has dropped by $2.30 per barrel so far, as traders price...

Bank of England overview

19 June 2025

The BOE held interest rates as expected last month, but they did deliver a shock vote split. Three members of the vote-setting committee voted to cut rates by 0.25%, which was more than expected, with 6 voting to keep rates on hold. The BOE’s statement that accompanied the decision also stressed...

Tensions rise in the Middle East, oil tests key resistance 🟢🔎

19 June 2025

Tensions in the Middle East have sharply escalated as Israel and Iran are exchanging direct attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran will "pay the full price" after rockets struck civilian areas and a hospital in central Israel. In response, Israeli forces reportedly...

