Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Dollar drops to 3 year low, as Shell shuts down BP takeover talk

26 June 2025

There is a risk on tone to markets on Thursday, bond yields are lower, stocks are up slightly and oil prices remain stable. Geopolitical fears are receding, and there are rising hopes for chunky rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the coming months and years. Shell not interested in BP The main...

More

Are US stocks set to dominate in the second half?

25 June 2025

The Nasdaq 100 index reached a record high on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 is a mere 150 pips away from a record high. US stock indices are taking a breather,  and futures markets suggest that they will open mostly flat later on Wednesday. This is to be expected. There are not too many drivers for...

More

What next for the oil price?

25 June 2025

Oil keeps on flowing Why oil price gains are limited The dollar index flirts with 1-year lows US stocks get a boost from Bitcoin Energy and Defense weigh on the FTSE 100 The oil price has been on a wild ride over the last three days. Brent crude has traded in a range as high as $81...

More

28 June 2018
27 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app