CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

The Week Ahead

30 June 2025

Trade talks and the US budget provide the political back drop this week The dollar remains under pressure All eyes will be focused on Q2 earnings Holiday shortened week, means Payrolls are released on Thursday By Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB US stocks powered to record...

Risk is back on, as the US and China ink trade agreement

27 June 2025

It’s been a fantastic week for US stocks, the Nasdaq made a record high earlier this week, Nvidia is higher by nearly 7% and has retaken the top spot as the world’s most valuable company, and there is a chance that the S&P 500 will follow suit, and will also make a fresh record by the...

Dollar drops to 3 year low, as Shell shuts down BP takeover talk

26 June 2025

There is a risk on tone to markets on Thursday, bond yields are lower, stocks are up slightly and oil prices remain stable. Geopolitical fears are receding, and there are rising hopes for chunky rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the coming months and years. Shell not interested in BP The main...

