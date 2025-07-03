Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US stocks set for another record after strong jobs data

3 July 2025

US yields jump and dollar rises after payrolls upside surprise Fed rate cut expectations get scaled back Recovery in UK yields and the pound is stymied A risk premium has been attached to UK bonds, which is likely to remain until the autumn budget It turns out the US jobs market is not...

Join Live: NFP Reaction & UK Bonds Analysis

3 July 2025

Join Kathleen here NOW US stock markets made a fresh record high on Wednesday as we lead up to today’s payrolls report. The market is expecting a reading of 106k for last month, and the unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 4.3%, which would be the highest rate since 2021. Average hourly...

Market Live: NFP Reaction & UK Bonds Analysis

3 July 2025

Join market live at 13:20 BST here.  There is a packed calendar today, as US payrolls are released a day early due to  US markets being closed on Friday for the 4th July holiday. Usually, payrolls would be the main story, however, after Wednesday’s rout in the UK bond market on...

