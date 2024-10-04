The ECB's Kazimir suggested a June meeting for the first interest rate cut ✂
European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Peter Kazimir emphasized the need for caution before implementing a rate cut, suggesting that the...
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Wall Street indices open lower US100 trades near 18,000 pts Boeing drops after downbeat weekend reports Wall Street indices launched the first...
According to the latest information, MicroStrategy (MSTR.US), founded by Michael Saylor, has invested an additional approximately $821.7 million in purchasing...
Falling session at the beginning of the week Lufthansa warns of cabin crew strikes Dividends boost LEG Immobilien shares Overall market situation: This...
The euro continues to appreciate against the US dollar, having reached relative lows on the 14th of February 2024. However, as can be seen in the chart...
The market mood may be pensive at the start of the new week, but not for alternative assets, which are the centre of the action. Gold and Bitcoin both...
Ethereum gains 3.20% and breaks above the $4,000 level two days before the Dencun update. Although in recent days the returns on Ethereum have exceeded...
The sustainability of the rally in stock markets is facing a tough test this week. Volatility rose on Friday and stock market darling Nvidia dropped by...
There are no major macroeconomic releases ahead of us today that could affect global market volatility. However, this week investors will get to know some...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a mixed session at the start of the week. Japan's Nikkei loses as much as 2.20%, Australia's S&P/ASX...
Wall Street ends the week with minor declines. At the time of publication, the US500 is losing 0.40% to 45140 points, while the US100 is trading...
NFP with a big revision Today's NFP report showed another strong gain in US employment. Full-time job growth reached 275,000, following a very strong...
Bitcoin is reaching the US$70,000 level, although some have speculated that this level will not be reached until the end of March. Bitcoin's price...
Wall Street indices open higher US100 fully recovers from Tuesday's sell-off Earnings reports from Broadcom, Costco Wholesale, Marvell Technology...
The US labour market report for February was much more complex than just the headline NFP figure. The NFP report delivered much stronger than expected...
Canadian jobs data for February was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show an over-20k increase in total employment, as well as an...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for February: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 275K; forecast 198K; previous 229K; Private...
German DAX slips ahead of NFP reading HelloFresh shares lose 42% after reporting lower-than-expected annual forecasts Overall market situation: This...
Release of the official US jobs report for February - NFP report - is a key macro event of the day. Data will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected...