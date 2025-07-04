Read more
House of Representatives declares July 14–18 as key week for crypto regulation 👀🎯

4 July 2025

Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives officially designated the week of July 14–18, 2025, as "Crypto Week." During this period, lawmakers are set to debate and vote on three major bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate-originated GENIUS...

Investors on edge as Tariff deadline looms

4 July 2025

As we get to the end of the week, risk sentiment is draining from markets. President Trump seems to have called time on trade negotiations before next Wednesday’s deadline and said that he will be sending letters out to 10 or 12 US trading partners, and that tariffs would range in value between...

US stocks set for another record after strong jobs data

3 July 2025

US yields jump and dollar rises after payrolls upside surprise Fed rate cut expectations get scaled back Recovery in UK yields and the pound is stymied A risk premium has been attached to UK bonds, which is likely to remain until the autumn budget It turns out the US jobs market is not...

