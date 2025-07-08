Read more
Market news

More fiscal woe for the UK, as OBR highlights risks to public finances

8 July 2025

UK bond yields jump on latest OBR report The UK is in one of the worst fiscal positions in the world Successive governments have skirted the issue and failed to reign in public sector spending. Pensions are a major risk for the public finances, in direct and indirect ways Bond market volatility...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Silver, Coffee (08.07.2025)

8 July 2025

Oil OPEC+ has agreed to increase production by 550,000 barrels per day in August. A similar production increase is also anticipated for September, which would theoretically allow OPEC+ to unwind all voluntary production cuts from 2023. However, real-world data indicates that the actual production...

It’s TACO Tuesday, as markets ignore Trump’s tariff threats

8 July 2025

This week was all about Wednesday’s reciprocal tariff deadline in the US. Except, Donald Trump has now kicked the can down the road to August 1st. This means that countries who have yet to secure a deal, or a letter, will have three weeks for more negotiations. The President may have hit Japan,...

