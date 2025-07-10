Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

FTSE 100 hits a record

10 July 2025

Risk sentiment is buoyant on Thursday, with the exception of Brazilian markets, Europe’s main stocks indices are higher, the dollar is lower, and bond markets are clam, with UK Gilts outperforming. The FTSE 100 reached a fresh record high and is now up more than 16% since April’s low. US...

More

A new era for the copper market ❓

9 July 2025

Copper is one of the most important metals in the world. Approximately 50% of all copper in the world is consumed in China, mainly in the construction sector, but at the same time, the entire electronics sector would not exist without this metal. What is more, with the current development of artificial...

More

Markets take Trump’s tariff threats in their stride

9 July 2025

European stocks have surged to session highs on Wednesday, although the tone of President Trump’s rhetoric on tariffs has hardened in the past 24 hours. The President said there will be no extension of the August 1st deadline to impose tariffs, he slapped punitive tariffs on copper and threatened...

More

28 June 2018
27 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app