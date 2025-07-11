Read more
Three markets to watch next week (11.07.2025)

11 July 2025

The upcoming week may be very interesting in terms of macro publications. Among the U.S. reports alone are the CPI report, retail sales, and data from the housing sector. The upcoming week will also be key for the cryptocurrency market in terms of legal regulations. In the background, it will also be...

More bad news for the UK economy

11 July 2025

The UK economy unexpectedly shrunk in May, and activity fell by 0.1%, analysts were looking for a 0.1% expansion. The 3-month-on-month rate of GDP expanded by 0.5%, however,  after a dismal performance in April and May, the focus will now shift to June, to see if activity picked up enough to protect...

FTSE 100 hits a record

10 July 2025

Risk sentiment is buoyant on Thursday, with the exception of Brazilian markets, Europe’s main stocks indices are higher, the dollar is lower, and bond markets are clam, with UK Gilts outperforming. The FTSE 100 reached a fresh record high and is now up more than 16% since April’s low. US...

