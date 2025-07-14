Read more
Market news

Trump's 30% Tariffs on EU: A Bargaining Chip or Deep Trouble?

14 July 2025

Significance for European Union Exports Donald Trump's administration's announcement of a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union, effective August 1st, poses a significant threat to overall EU exports. The USA is the EU's largest trading partner for goods, accounting for approximately...

The Week Ahead

14 July 2025

Tariffs are back on again, the EU received a letter from President Trump that he would impose a 30% tariff rate on the Euro area, dashing hopes from last week that the EU would agree a deal with the US for a 10% tariff rate. There is still time for a negotiated solution, as the tariffs do not come into...

Three markets to watch next week (11.07.2025)

11 July 2025

The upcoming week may be very interesting in terms of macro publications. Among the U.S. reports alone are the CPI report, retail sales, and data from the housing sector. The upcoming week will also be key for the cryptocurrency market in terms of legal regulations. In the background, it will also be...

