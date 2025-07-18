Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Positive tone for markets, after a record-breaking week

18 July 2025

Global stocks reached record highs this week Stock price performance after US earnings reports have been underwhelming Trump health concerns keep tariff rhetoric at bay, for now Pound looks at risk from bond yields UK stocks moved by global factors, not UK domestic economy The ‘resilient...

More

Crypto market euphoria; Trump signals opening retirement market to digital assets 📃👀

18 July 2025

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a package of key cryptocurrency bills championed by President Donald Trump. The most important among them — the GENIUS Act — received bipartisan support (308 votes in favor, 122 against) and, after previously being approved by the Senate in June,...

More

Netflix drops 1.6% after better-than-expected results 🔎📌

17 July 2025

Netflix shares fell about 1.6% in after-hours trading despite strong second-quarter results. The report beat Wall Street expectations in terms of both revenue and profit. The company delivered double-digit growth, improved operating margin, and raised its full-year forecast, signaling confidence in continued...

More

2 July 2018
29 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app