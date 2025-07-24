Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

UK service sector disappoints, as UK growth concerns rise once again

24 July 2025

The July PMI data for the UK was weaker than expected. The service sector reading weakened sharply, to 51.2 from 52.8, suggesting that Q3 growth got off to a bad start, as the key drivers of the UK economy show signs of weakness.   Service sector weakness worries investors Overall, UK private...

Earnings: Tesla’s Robotaxi underwhelms as Google continues to spend big on AI

23 July 2025

Tesla and Google were the earnings highlights on Wednesday night, and the two companies had very different stories to tell the market. At Tesla they are tightening their belts, while Google is still on a large AI splurge. Starting with Tesla, it reported weaker than expected revenue, earnings per...

Tesla Q2 25 Results - Musk's Bet on AI and Energy: Can Tesla Ride Out Automotive Slump?

23 July 2025

Tesla's Q2 2025 Financial Results   Tesla's second-quarter 2025 financial performance painted a mixed picture, revealing both challenges in its core automotive business and strategic diversification efforts. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Tesla reported an adjusted EPS...

