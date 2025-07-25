Read more
Bubble fears emerge, as IMF warns UK over triple lock and NHS

25 July 2025

There is something funny going on with financial markets this week. It could be because it’s summer, and market participants are too busy on holidays to notice, but on the one hand you have blue chip stock indices making record highs and acting like there are no concerns about US trade tariffs,...

Heatwave gives UK retail sales a boost, as ECB rate cut hopes reach a floor

25 July 2025

There has been little respite for the UK economy in recent weeks, however, the consumer continues to be one of the last pillars of support protecting the UK economy. Sales excluding fuel were less than expected in June, they rose 0.6% on the month, less than the 1.2% expected by economists. Although...

UK service sector disappoints, as UK growth concerns rise once again

24 July 2025

The July PMI data for the UK was weaker than expected. The service sector reading weakened sharply, to 51.2 from 52.8, suggesting that Q3 growth got off to a bad start, as the key drivers of the UK economy show signs of weakness.   Service sector weakness worries investors Overall, UK private...

