BREAKING: German factory orders plunge in January
German factory orders data for January was released this morning at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deep 6% month-over-month plunge in orders...
Market news
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher but off the session highs. S&P 500 gained 0.51%, Dow Jones moved 0.20% higher and Nasdaq...
Wall Street indices trade higher today, erasing part of yesterday's sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.5%, Dow Jones trades 0.2% higher, Nasdaq jumps...
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) plunge over 40% today. Stock has been trading lower since the start of today's trading but declines...
US-listed shares of JD.com (JD.US), Chinese e-commerce company, are rallying around-15% today. Company reported Q4 2023 earnings today ahead of the Wall...
The first day of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimonies in Congress turned out to be a non-event. Text of the testimony, which was released at 1:30...
US Department of Energy issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in headline crude...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - JOLTs Job Openings for January: actual 8.863M; forecast 8.800M; previous 8.889M; JOLTS data...
Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 5% level, in line with expectations. USDCAD loses after BoC decision.
Wall Street indices open higher US100 climbs back above 18,000 pts mark Earnings reports from CrowdStrike, FootLocker, ChargePoint and Nordstrom Powell...
After more than an hour on the podium, the chancellor has delivered the pre-election budget of Tory party dreams. It had another big national insurance...
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) of The United Kingdom, gives independent analysis of the UK's finances, as an executive non-departmental...
Text of Fed Chair Powell's semiannual testimony was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Below are key takeaways from the speech: Ongoing progress...
US ADP report (February): 140 k vs 150 k exp. and 107 k previously The private sector US jobs report showed goods-producing jobs up 30,000,...
Today's eurozone retail sales reading YoY showed a decline of -1% vs. -1.3% expected and -0.8% previously On MoM basics, retail sales rose 0.1%...
The world's largest container ship operator, Denmark's Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) faces a number of logistical challenges, which led the company to recently...
European indices are trading higher The DAX is up about 0.20%, returning above 17,700 points EURUSD is up 0.17% to the level of 1.087 Today's...
Chinese stock indices, including HK.cash and CHN.cash are gaining more than 2% during today's session following further dovish comments from the Chinese...
Sterling and UK stocks moved higher on Wednesday, as we wait for the UK Budget. At 1230 GMT, the Chancellor will deliver the UK budget. This has been much...
Cocoa futures have been in a dynamic uptrend for several months, but at levels near $6500 per ton, strong sellers activity has once again emerged recently....