CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Coffee 05.08.2025)

5 August 2025

Oil OPEC+ has agreed to increase crude oil production by nearly 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, fully restoring output from prior voluntary cuts. It is important to note, that OPEC+ production is still theoretically constrained due to the demand slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bloomberg...

BP and Diageo shine on the FTSE 100, as Palantir is investors favourite AI company

5 August 2025

Stocks are getting a boost from earnings on Tuesday. European and US futures are higher, after some strong earnings reports. Palantir added to the good news from the tech sector. The AI data firm reported a 48% jump in revenue last quarter, as it reported the ‘astonishing impact’ AI is having...

Trump flexes tariff muscle once again, as investors continue to buy the dip

4 August 2025

Volatility tends to spike at the start of August, and that has certainly been the case in 2025. After selling off sharply on Friday, global stock markets are recouping some of their losses on Monday. Stock indices are a sea of green, and US indices are higher by more than 1%. European stocks are also...

