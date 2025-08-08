Oil gains ahead of DOE, European indices back in green
Summary: ZAR slides on the back of Moody’s report European stock indices climb back to trade in green Oil traders await DOE reading after yesterday’s...
For the first time since December, Ethereum (ETH) has breached the $4,000 mark. On Friday, August 8, 2025, the cryptocurrency reached a high of just over $4,000. This milestone potentially concludes an eight-month struggle with a significant psychological barrier and underscores the growing strength...
Sensational results for the second quarter. Development strategies Market environment Optimistic forecast for the whole of 2025. A look at the valuation A look at the chart Arista Networks (ANET.US) is an American technology company specializing in providing advanced solutions for data...
Unexpected knife edge decision Inflation rather than labour market is key focus for BOE Growth outlook revised higher Still plenty of uncertainty, and the BOE would not pre commit to future policy path The doves could take charge later this year if expected tax hikes flatten growth The...
Oil prices are continuing to recover on Wednesday following an announcement coming from the US State Department. It urged all companies which buy oil from...
Summary: Moody’s offers quite downbeat comments on the South African economy Maintaining longs on USDZAR results in a punishment from the upward-sloping...
The FTSE is trading lower once more this morning with global equities remaining under pressure heading into end of the month, quarter and 1st half of the...
Summary: CEO of financial services giant headquartered in Japan claims the Japanese economy could be about to boom once again thanks to Bitcoin Alibaba’s...
Summary: European Union summit begins tomorrow DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing the support level at 12150 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) slumps to...
Summary: Durable goods orders expected to decrease for the second month Will DOE confirm massive inventories build suggested by API? RBNZ may reinforce...
Summary: The US State Department says companies buying Iranian crude oil must cut those imports altogether by November NZ dollar declines despite a higher...
Summary: Stocks attempt to recover after Monday’s declines USD moving higher despite data miss Swedish PPI surges; Where next for EURSEK? Top 3 charts...
Summary: USD making steady gains against most peers Conference Board consumer confidence 126.4 vs 128 exp Index remains near record highs The US dollar...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Bank of England sharpens its rhetoric making a rate hike in August much more realistic UK economic data surprise index may have already bottomed...
Summary: US indices looking to recoup recent losses on trade concerns US30 closed below 200 day SMA for first time since June 2016 Harley-Davidson falls...
Summary: After higher opening stocks from Europe fail to advance further Japanese yen advances for another day Oil traders await API weekly oil inventories...
Summary: Bitcoin at a make-or-break 6000$ level Will DJIA30 (US30) struggle as the key level is being tested? USDPLN faces 3.75 once again This week...
Summary: Swedish producer price index surges in May boosted by energy prices EURSEK reverses from its crucial technical level Admittedly, the Swedish...
Stocks in London are looking to recover this morning after the markets made a bad start to the new week with the FTSE dropping to its lowest level in over...
Summary: Bitcoin price draws a promising candlestick, could it mark a tipping point? BTC daily transactions remain sluggish being a drag on the cryptocurrency...
Summary: Financial institutions are eyeing a departure from London over Brexit uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recover on Tuesday morning Deutsche...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to remain intact Market consensus suggests the API reading will show a significant decline in inventories Central...
