CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Ethereum Surpasses $4,000, Fueled by Corporate Demand

8 August 2025

For the first time since December, Ethereum (ETH) has breached the $4,000 mark. On Friday, August 8, 2025, the cryptocurrency reached a high of just over $4,000. This milestone potentially concludes an eight-month struggle with a significant psychological barrier and underscores the growing strength...

Stock of the week - Arista Networks (07.08.2025)

7 August 2025

Sensational results for the second quarter. Development strategies Market environment Optimistic forecast for the whole of 2025. A look at the valuation A look at the chart Arista Networks (ANET.US) is an American technology company specializing in providing advanced solutions for data...

Bank of England review

7 August 2025

Unexpected knife edge decision Inflation rather than labour market is key focus for BOE Growth outlook revised higher Still plenty of uncertainty, and the BOE would not pre commit to future policy path The doves could take charge later this year if expected tax hikes flatten growth The...

