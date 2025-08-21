Oil declines as Saudi Arabia may offer more supply
In spite of the fact that the US dollar is losing steam on Monday, oil prices remain under downward pressure as Saudi Arabia was said to offer more crude...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation metrics are very high, and external risks to the company are mounting. The stock has dropped over 4%. EPS: 0.68 vs. expected 0.73 Revenue:...
More
UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest and most influential healthcare companies in the United States, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The company has maintained its leadership position for years thanks to its broad range of services and strong operational integration. UnitedHealth combines...
More
Minutes from the July FOMC meeting Majority of FOMC members viewed upside risks to inflation as outweighing employment risks, especially given ongoing tariff-related uncertainty. Policymakers kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%, citing both moderate economic...
More
In spite of the fact that the US dollar is losing steam on Monday, oil prices remain under downward pressure as Saudi Arabia was said to offer more crude...
Summary: Trump-Putin meeting began in Helsinki Saudi Arabia sinks oil prices with supply boost announcement US dollar underperforms against other...
Summary: “Go”, a board game, will have a blockchain version Russia has got a new whitelist of crypto companies A lot of South Africans want to invest...
There’s been some small upside seen in the pound this morning, at the beginning of what could be a pivotal week for sterling. The FTSE is little...
Summary: Trump-Putin summit to be held in Helsinki today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) once again approaches the resistance level at 12600 pts Adidas (ADS.DE)...
Summary: Swiss inflation begins sending some encouraging signals suggesting the SNB meetings might become much more interesting before long Equity investors...
Summary: Donald Trump to meet with Vladimir Putin today Retail sales from the US expected to show another advance Marathon of data from the UK throughout...
Summary: Asian equity markets begin the new week noticeably lower China’s GDP slows down but matches expectations in the second quarter, other monthly...
Summary: Indices gain as banks make mixed start to US earnings season GBP recovers from declines as Trump clarifies comments on trade AMEX focuses on...
Summary: US consumer sentiment pulls back Uni Mich drops more than forecast; prior revised lower GBPUSD moves off lows after Trump dismisses tough trade...
Summary: US corporate earnings season begins JP Morgan and Citi beat on EPS but Wells Fargo disappoints US500 back at key swing level around 2805-2810 The...
Summary: USDA report paints a gloomy picture for grain market Trump’s Brexit comments sink GBP JPMorgan and Citigroup among companies reporting earnings...
Summary: Major cryptocurrencies are slightly going up American Express (AXP.US) appreciates a blockchain technology Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) is...
Summary: US Department of Agriculture slashes its soybean exports projection for the 2018/2019 season It projects a record level of soybean ending stocks...
The pound is trading lower against all its major peers after comments from US president Trump late last night that claimed the Brexit blueprint published...
Summary: European indices push higher on the Friday morning DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a test of the resistance level at 12600 pts Fresenius (FRE.DE)...
Summary: UoM consumer sentiment expected to decline slightly Fed to release its monetary policy report to Congress Major US banks will report its...
Summary: Chinese trade surplus with the US increases substantially in June handing Donald Trump fresh reasons to push ahead PBoC does not tinker a yuan...
Summary: Stock indices move higher after slow start USD pulls back as CPI comes in inline TRY looks to recover from record lows Bearish forecasts for...
Summary: Turkish Lira gaining more than 1% against USD and EUR New Turkish fin min promises to bring down soaring inflation Moody’s highlights investor...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator