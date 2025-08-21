US CPI meets expectations; Gold near prior support region
Summary: US CPI Y/Y: +2.9% vs 2.9% exp ECB minutes contain few surprises Gold revisits long term support level from 1235-1245 The release this afternoon...
Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation metrics are very high, and external risks to the company are mounting. The stock has dropped over 4%. EPS: 0.68 vs. expected 0.73 Revenue:...
UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest and most influential healthcare companies in the United States, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The company has maintained its leadership position for years thanks to its broad range of services and strong operational integration. UnitedHealth combines...
Minutes from the July FOMC meeting Majority of FOMC members viewed upside risks to inflation as outweighing employment risks, especially given ongoing tariff-related uncertainty. Policymakers kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%, citing both moderate economic...
European stock markets are continuing to climb higher following the news that US President Donald Trump has managed to strike a deal with other NATO allies...
Summary: European equities trade subtly higher on Thursday Wall Street futures point for a higher opening in the US ECB minutes and US inflation...
Summary: A majority of Canadians are aware of Bitcoin’s existence Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winner, criticizes virtual currencies again Opera browser...
Dominic Raab, the newly appointed Brexit Secretary, will deliver a statement to the Commons around 1PM this afternoon outlining the Government’s...
Summary: Swedish inflation more or less matches expectations in June Riksbank minutes confirm the bank remains on track to hike later this year EURSEK...
UOB issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Trump bashes Germany during NATO summit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to climb back above the 12450 pts handle Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) gets...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: ECB and Riksbank to publish minutes from the latest meetings Swedish inflation expected to move further above Riksbank’s target Consensus...
Summary: Asian equities bounce back led by Chinese indices following a bleak session on Wednesday PBoC devalues the onshore yuan substantially in a possible...
Summary: Equities decline as US impost further trade tariffs on China Will corporate earnings overshadow trade worries? BOC hike rates as expected US...
Summary: DOE inventories: -12.6M vs -4.1M exp Last night’s API: -6.8M Oil spikes higher in volatile trade The latest crude oil inventory numbers from...
Summary: BOC hike overnight rate by 25 bp to 1.5% Hawkish statement also boosts CAD USDCAD falls below 1.31 As was widely expected the Bank of Canada...
Summary: US PPI Y/Y: +3.4% vs +3.1% exp; close to 7-year high USD higher on the day but EURUSD attempts to bounce on ECB comments Tomorrow’s US CPI data...
Summary: Stocks plummet as US announces new tariffs USD outperforms other majors Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision (3:00 pm BST) Steep...
European stocks are plunging as investors have been spooked by a further escalation of the trade spat between the US and China. After the Donald Trump...
Summary: Major banks to launch S&P 500 earnings season on Friday, July 13 Average earnings expected to grow at the pace of 20% YoY Median estimate...
Summary: FINRA, an American regulator of brokerage firms and exchange markets, encourages brokers to disclose any activities connected with digital assets...
News late last night that the US will impose tariffs on a further $200B of imports from China has roiled the markets with the FTSE falling more than 1%...
