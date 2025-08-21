Pound rises on latest Brexit developments
Sterling has begun the new week in an upbeat mood with the recent steps towards a more “soft” Brexit buoying the pound which has reached its...
Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation metrics are very high, and external risks to the company are mounting. The stock has dropped over 4%. EPS: 0.68 vs. expected 0.73 Revenue:...
UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest and most influential healthcare companies in the United States, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The company has maintained its leadership position for years thanks to its broad range of services and strong operational integration. UnitedHealth combines...
Minutes from the July FOMC meeting Majority of FOMC members viewed upside risks to inflation as outweighing employment risks, especially given ongoing tariff-related uncertainty. Policymakers kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%, citing both moderate economic...
Summary: Japanese traders drop European bonds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 12600 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) to review its car pricing in China...
The EURUSD currency pair withstood a turbulent time above the key 1.15 threshold but it was not able to rebound significantly from there, thwarted by solid...
Summary: UK Brexit Minister David Davis resigns his post citing "irreconcilable differences" with PM May US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses...
Summary: Mixed labour market reports from US and Canada US equities trade higher as week’s end looms US-China launch trade war as tariffs take full...
Summary: Investors should look at revenue dynamics while analyzing stocks Oversold stocks are not necessarily the best investment choice Companies...
Summary: US wage growth fails to meet expectations Both US and Canadian jobs reports offered beat in net employment change USDCAD paints a pin bar...
Summary: Major European stock indices trade in a vicinity of yesterday’s closing price FOMC minutes confirm rates to be gradually increase Jobs reports...
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
Summary: European stock markets open higher, but move lower afterwards following the China’s announcement DAX (DE30) tests its outstandingly important...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Summary: US labour market report is expected to bring another solid increase in employment Canadian jobs report could turn out to be critical before...
Summary: FOMC minutes confirm that further gradual rate increases seem to be warranted US tariffs on Chinese goods kick off at the midnight, China has...
Summary: Despite downbeat Asian session equities in Europe and US move higher Scandinavian currencies advance strongly for another day Non-manufacturing...
Summary: Instead of expected drop in inventories DOE report showed a decent build Brent (OIL on xStation5) may be set to test the $77.50 handle Indecisiveness...
Summary: Non-manufacturing ISM beats expectations Nasdaq (US100 on xStation5) fails to break above the 7100 pts handle S&P 500 (US500) once again...
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Summary: European car makers push indices from the Old Continent higher Scandinavian currencies continue their rally US data in the spotlight (ADP...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show a decent employment growth Only a surge...
