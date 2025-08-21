Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Walmart's good results did not satisfy the market

21 August 2025

Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation metrics are very high, and external risks to the company are mounting. The stock has dropped over 4%. EPS: 0.68 vs. expected 0.73 Revenue:...

More

Company of the Week – UnitedHealth Group (21.08.2025)

21 August 2025

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest and most influential healthcare companies in the United States, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The company has maintained its leadership position for years thanks to its broad range of services and strong operational integration. UnitedHealth combines...

More

BREAKING: Minutes FOMC - Inflation more important than jobs! EURUSD stays below 1.17

20 August 2025

Minutes from the July FOMC meeting  Majority of FOMC members viewed upside risks to inflation as outweighing employment risks, especially given ongoing tariff-related uncertainty. Policymakers kept the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.5%, citing both moderate economic...

More

5 July 2018
4 July 2018
3 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app