Co-founder of Google appreciates cryptocurrencies
Summary: Czech investment bank is going to run a blockchain fund Billionaire and co-founder of Google is positively oriented for a cryptocurrencies One...
As we look towards Autumn, the focus is inevitably shifting towards the UK Budget, which should come at the end of October/ start of November. August has seen a torrent of leaks from government and the Treasury about potential tax rises that will be needed to fill an expected £30bn + black...
European stocks have opened lower today and US stock futures are also pointing to a lower open as we wait for the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation to be released later on Friday. UK banks get hit by windfall tax expectations The decline in UK shares are led by the banks, which are all...
NVIDIA Today: A Global Technology Leader NVIDIA is today not only the largest producer of graphics processors but also one of the key players in the global technology sector. For over two decades, the company has actively shaped the semiconductor market, focusing on the development of innovative GPUs...
Summary: May industrial output misses expectations, construction output comes above the median estimate GDP growth bounces back during three months through...
Summary: European stock markets begin Tuesday’s trading with modest gains DAX (DE30) struggles with a 12550 points resistance ECB’s Draghi voices upbeat...
Summary: Industrial production in the UK should bring an increase in May German economic sentiment index will be released during the day Crude oil inventories...
Summary: Chinese CPI comes in as expected, PPI slightly beats expectations, stocks nudge higher Chinese authorities are to be at disposal of more tools...
Summary: Pound falls lower after Foreign Secretary Johnson resigns Sterling had earlier gained after Brexit Sec. Davis stepped down Equities start the...
Summary: GBP falls to lowest level of the day after more Brexit developments Foreign secretary Boris Johnson follows David Davis in resigning GBPUSD back...
Summary: USD dropping back lower Post-NFP weakness still in play EURUSD, USDNOK and USDTRY all approaching big levels There’s been some continuation...
Increased risk appetite in conjunction with an expected Erdogan's new cabinet announcement pushes the Turkish lira higher on Monday. The announcement...
Summary: UK Brexit minister resigns BMW gets hit by the car tariffs Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision this week Stocks in Asia and...
Summary: Swiss stock exchange is working on solutions designed for digital assets Walmart is seeking for use of blockchain for package tracking The...
Sterling has begun the new week in an upbeat mood with the recent steps towards a more “soft” Brexit buoying the pound which has reached its...
Summary: Japanese traders drop European bonds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 12600 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) to review its car pricing in China...
The EURUSD currency pair withstood a turbulent time above the key 1.15 threshold but it was not able to rebound significantly from there, thwarted by solid...
Summary: UK Brexit Minister David Davis resigns his post citing "irreconcilable differences" with PM May US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses...
Summary: Mixed labour market reports from US and Canada US equities trade higher as week’s end looms US-China launch trade war as tariffs take full...
Summary: Investors should look at revenue dynamics while analyzing stocks Oversold stocks are not necessarily the best investment choice Companies...
Summary: US wage growth fails to meet expectations Both US and Canadian jobs reports offered beat in net employment change USDCAD paints a pin bar...
Summary: Major European stock indices trade in a vicinity of yesterday’s closing price FOMC minutes confirm rates to be gradually increase Jobs reports...
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
