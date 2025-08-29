Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Budget fears weigh on UK assets

29 August 2025

As we look towards Autumn, the focus is inevitably shifting towards the UK Budget, which should come at the end of October/ start of November. August has seen a torrent of leaks from government and the Treasury about potential tax rises that will be needed to fill an expected £30bn + black...

More

UK bank stocks take a hammering from Reeves, as we wait for key US data

29 August 2025

European stocks have opened lower today and US stock futures are also pointing to a lower open as we wait for the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation to be released later on Friday. UK banks get hit by windfall tax expectations The decline in UK shares are led by the banks, which are all...

More

Company of the Week – NVIDIA (28.08.2025)

28 August 2025

NVIDIA Today: A Global Technology Leader NVIDIA is today not only the largest producer of graphics processors but also one of the key players in the global technology sector. For over two decades, the company has actively shaped the semiconductor market, focusing on the development of innovative GPUs...

More

6 July 2018
5 July 2018
4 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app