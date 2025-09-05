Read more
🔝Gold approaches $3600

5 September 2025

US labor market data came in poorly. Despite expectations for a reading of around 75,000, the change in employment was ultimately 22,000. The July data was slightly revised upwards, but the net two-month change was already negative. This indicates that the labor market is in increasingly poor condition....

Massive payrolls miss

5 September 2025

The slowdown in the US labor market was confirmed today, when the NFP report reported that only 22k jobs were created last month. August is typically a slow month for payrolls; however, this was much worse than expected. The job declines were led by the manufacturing, mining, construction, and professional...

Euphoria on Broadcom shares 📈 Will the company challenge Nvidia? ❓

5 September 2025

Broadcom (AVGO.US) released its third-quarter results, which significantly exceeded market expectations and confirmed the company's growing role in the artificial intelligence segment. The stock rose 10.5% in pre-market trading on Wall Street after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI...

