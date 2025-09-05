USDJPY probes pivotal resistance around 111.40
Summary: USDJPY probing trendline from summer of 2015 Risk-on sentiment and USD recovery aiding the pair US inflation data due out on Thursday We noted yesterday...
US labor market data came in poorly. Despite expectations for a reading of around 75,000, the change in employment was ultimately 22,000. The July data was slightly revised upwards, but the net two-month change was already negative. This indicates that the labor market is in increasingly poor condition....
The slowdown in the US labor market was confirmed today, when the NFP report reported that only 22k jobs were created last month. August is typically a slow month for payrolls; however, this was much worse than expected. The job declines were led by the manufacturing, mining, construction, and professional...
Broadcom (AVGO.US) released its third-quarter results, which significantly exceeded market expectations and confirmed the company's growing role in the artificial intelligence segment. The stock rose 10.5% in pre-market trading on Wall Street after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI...
Summary: US inflation is expected to have accelerated in June ECB minutes could signal some disputes within the Governing Council regarding a rate increase...
Summary: European stocks advance modestly Oil prices surges ahead of API data release US Dollar Index moves higher to the 94.4 pts handle Tuesday’s...
Summary: Czech investment bank is going to run a blockchain fund Billionaire and co-founder of Google is positively oriented for a cryptocurrencies One...
Summary: May industrial output misses expectations, construction output comes above the median estimate GDP growth bounces back during three months through...
Summary: European stock markets begin Tuesday’s trading with modest gains DAX (DE30) struggles with a 12550 points resistance ECB’s Draghi voices upbeat...
Summary: Industrial production in the UK should bring an increase in May German economic sentiment index will be released during the day Crude oil inventories...
Summary: Chinese CPI comes in as expected, PPI slightly beats expectations, stocks nudge higher Chinese authorities are to be at disposal of more tools...
Summary: Pound falls lower after Foreign Secretary Johnson resigns Sterling had earlier gained after Brexit Sec. Davis stepped down Equities start the...
Summary: GBP falls to lowest level of the day after more Brexit developments Foreign secretary Boris Johnson follows David Davis in resigning GBPUSD back...
Summary: USD dropping back lower Post-NFP weakness still in play EURUSD, USDNOK and USDTRY all approaching big levels There’s been some continuation...
Increased risk appetite in conjunction with an expected Erdogan's new cabinet announcement pushes the Turkish lira higher on Monday. The announcement...
Summary: UK Brexit minister resigns BMW gets hit by the car tariffs Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision this week Stocks in Asia and...
Summary: Swiss stock exchange is working on solutions designed for digital assets Walmart is seeking for use of blockchain for package tracking The...
Sterling has begun the new week in an upbeat mood with the recent steps towards a more “soft” Brexit buoying the pound which has reached its...
Summary: Japanese traders drop European bonds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 12600 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) to review its car pricing in China...
The EURUSD currency pair withstood a turbulent time above the key 1.15 threshold but it was not able to rebound significantly from there, thwarted by solid...
Summary: UK Brexit Minister David Davis resigns his post citing "irreconcilable differences" with PM May US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses...
Summary: Mixed labour market reports from US and Canada US equities trade higher as week’s end looms US-China launch trade war as tariffs take full...
Summary: Investors should look at revenue dynamics while analyzing stocks Oversold stocks are not necessarily the best investment choice Companies...
