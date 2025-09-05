Wages data disappoints but USDCAD marches higher
Summary: US wage growth fails to meet expectations Both US and Canadian jobs reports offered beat in net employment change USDCAD paints a pin bar...
US labor market data came in poorly. Despite expectations for a reading of around 75,000, the change in employment was ultimately 22,000. The July data was slightly revised upwards, but the net two-month change was already negative. This indicates that the labor market is in increasingly poor condition....
The slowdown in the US labor market was confirmed today, when the NFP report reported that only 22k jobs were created last month. August is typically a slow month for payrolls; however, this was much worse than expected. The job declines were led by the manufacturing, mining, construction, and professional...
Broadcom (AVGO.US) released its third-quarter results, which significantly exceeded market expectations and confirmed the company's growing role in the artificial intelligence segment. The stock rose 10.5% in pre-market trading on Wall Street after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI...
