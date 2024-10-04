EUR gains after services PMI revisions
Services PMI indices for February from European countries were released this morning. However, the majority of the releases were revisions to an already-released...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
More
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Services PMI indices for February from European countries were released this morning. However, the majority of the releases were revisions to an already-released...
China is holding its Two Sessions annual meetings of China's National People's Congress and Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference...
European indices set for lower opening Bitcoin climb above $68,000 during Asia-Pacific session US servies ISM index scheduled for 3:00 pm GMT European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's session lower, making a pause after rallying to all-time highs at the end of the previous week. S&P...
Rally on Wall Street was paused today, after major US indices climbed to fresh record highs at the end of the previous week. S&P 500 500 trades...
The beginning of a new trading week is marked with big price moves on a number of assets, with cryptocurrencies and precious metals drawing the most attention....
Oil launched the new week's trading higher, supported by an announcement from OPEC+ made over the week. Group of oil producers announced on Sunday...
American Airlines (AAL.US) announced today that it has ordered 260 new aircraft from Boeing (BA.US), Airbus (AIR.DE) and Embraer (ERJ.US). The order includes...
NATGAS extends a massive intraday gain and is now trading over 8% higher on the day! From a technical point of view, the commodity is approaching a key...
The euro is starting the week on a path to recovery against the US dollar. This recovery has been consistent since the price reached the 1.072 zone in...
Rally on the cryptocurrency market resumed after a brief pause. Bitcoin gains over 5% and climbs above $66,000 mark for the first time since mid-November...
Gold is trading higher today, along with other precious metals. Precious metals extend upward impulse launched on Friday in response to release of weaker-than-expected...
Wall Street indices open a touch lower US2000 tests highs from late-January 2023 Super Micro Computer jumps on S&P 500 inclusion Macy's...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 had begun almost two months ago and is now drawing to a close. The majority of large US companies have already...
Natural gas futures are gaining more than 5% today driven by comments from EQT Corp and weather forecasts in the US. US-based EQT (EQT.US) conveyed in...
European indices are trading lower. The DAX is losing about 0.10%, testing the historical high. The Euro is one of the stronger currencies. The...
Oil futures are seeing slight increases today, following yesterday's announcement by OPEC+ producers of an extension of production cuts until the end...
The rating agency Fitch Ratings has decided to downgrade the rating of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) to 'junk' status, with a negative outlook....
The Eurozone Sentix Index came in at 10.5 against 10.6 forecast and 12.9 previously. The index tracks investor expectations and sentiment, in the euro...