CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Copper is the new gold

12 September 2025

The price of copper has once again breached $10,000 a tonne. This is significant, the copper price is often considered a proxy for global growth, and it has only ever breached this level a handful of times, most recently in March. The question now is, will the price be able to stay at this level, and...

Stagflation fears for UK economy to weigh on pound

12 September 2025

There’s not much to like from the July monthly GDP update for the UK. The news makes grim reading: there was zero growth in the economy at the start of the third quarter, and growth in the three months to July was only 0.2%. The decline was led by production, both manufacturing and industrial production...

Micron gains 10% on stronger outlook 🚀

11 September 2025

Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...

