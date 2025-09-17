Stocks decline on trade tensions; BOC hikes rates
Summary: Equities decline as US impost further trade tariffs on China Will corporate earnings overshadow trade worries? BOC hike rates as expected US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
More cuts expected GDP revised higher Overall mild market reaction, but gold price sinks After some short term volatility, stocks could rally once more The Fed has cut interest rates by 25bps as expected and also reduced its forecast for interest rates in 2025. The Dot Plot shows that...
More
Right after the decision, we saw a clear weakening of the dollar in response to the Fed move, which was in line with expectations, but there was uncertainty about what projections the Fed would present. It is worth noting that this is the first cut this year. Last year, the Fed cut rates three times,...
More
07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...
More
Summary: Equities decline as US impost further trade tariffs on China Will corporate earnings overshadow trade worries? BOC hike rates as expected US...
Summary: DOE inventories: -12.6M vs -4.1M exp Last night’s API: -6.8M Oil spikes higher in volatile trade The latest crude oil inventory numbers from...
Summary: BOC hike overnight rate by 25 bp to 1.5% Hawkish statement also boosts CAD USDCAD falls below 1.31 As was widely expected the Bank of Canada...
Summary: US PPI Y/Y: +3.4% vs +3.1% exp; close to 7-year high USD higher on the day but EURUSD attempts to bounce on ECB comments Tomorrow’s US CPI data...
Summary: Stocks plummet as US announces new tariffs USD outperforms other majors Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision (3:00 pm BST) Steep...
European stocks are plunging as investors have been spooked by a further escalation of the trade spat between the US and China. After the Donald Trump...
Summary: Major banks to launch S&P 500 earnings season on Friday, July 13 Average earnings expected to grow at the pace of 20% YoY Median estimate...
Summary: FINRA, an American regulator of brokerage firms and exchange markets, encourages brokers to disclose any activities connected with digital assets...
News late last night that the US will impose tariffs on a further $200B of imports from China has roiled the markets with the FTSE falling more than 1%...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: New tariffs announced by the US doomed European stock markets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing support level at 12450 pts Korean authorities...
Summary: US PPI inflation expected to tick higher in June Bank of Canada widely anticipated to deliver a 25 bp rate hike Consensus suggests DOE report...
Summary: Donald Trump administration plans to slap China with a package of new duties worth $200 billion Asian indices plunge in the aftermath, commodities...
Summary: Strong selling seen in crypto space with 5%+ declines USDJPY probes pivotal resistance GBP looks to recover after GDP release Copper falls back...
Summary: Copper moving back near lowest level in a year Chinese investor unwinds $1B bet China’s slowing economy weighing on the metal and AUD The price...
Summary: USDJPY probing trendline from summer of 2015 Risk-on sentiment and USD recovery aiding the pair US inflation data due out on Thursday We noted yesterday...
Summary: US inflation is expected to have accelerated in June ECB minutes could signal some disputes within the Governing Council regarding a rate increase...
Summary: European stocks advance modestly Oil prices surges ahead of API data release US Dollar Index moves higher to the 94.4 pts handle Tuesday’s...
Summary: Czech investment bank is going to run a blockchain fund Billionaire and co-founder of Google is positively oriented for a cryptocurrencies One...
Summary: May industrial output misses expectations, construction output comes above the median estimate GDP growth bounces back during three months through...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator