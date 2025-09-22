Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Week Ahead

22 September 2025

US stocks powered by Fed IPOs surge, as enthusiasm for new issues rises, yet Klarna falls Why concentration risk is not an impediment to US market gains PMI data to give us crucial information as we end Q3 The SNB to lay the groundwork for negative rates Powell speech in focus, but Miran’s...

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.09.2025)

19 September 2025

The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...

BoJ with a hawkish pause; Ueda tempers market speculation 🎙️

19 September 2025

BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...

