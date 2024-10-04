Chart of the day - Bitcoin (04.03.2024)
Bitcoin has just experienced one of the best months in terms of growth in its entire history. In February alone, the price of BTC increased by over 43%,...
Market news
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
More
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
There is something for everyone on this busy week for economic and corporate data. Ahead of it, however, Japanese stocks have followed Wall Street higher,...
No significant macroeconomic publications are planned for today that could affect the volatility of global markets. However, this week investors will learn...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are mostly recording a weaker session despite the high closing of indices in the USA on Friday. The Japanese...
Wall Street ends the week in a positive mood at record levels. The US500 gains nearly 0.80% to a level of 5140 points, and the US100 records even...
After reporting better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, Dell Technologies (DELL.US) shares rose over 28% today, reigniting investor sentiment...
The United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has released a new monetary policy report, offering insights into the current economic climate, inflation,...
Fed's Waller, Logan, and Goolsbee presented perspectives that collectively leaned towards a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments, indicating...
Indices gain after market opens The US Dollar dips after ISM data Yields on 10-year US Treasury bonds rise to 4.27% The final day of the week...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for February: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 52.2; forecast 51.5; previous...
European indices trade slightly higher DE40 pulls back below 17,800 pts Daimler Truck rallies 13% after Q4 earnings European stock market indices...
Eurozone inflation data for February has surprised to the upside, with the headline CPI estimate falling to 2.6%, which is higher than the 2.5% expected,...
Flash CPI inflation data for February from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline as well...
Manufacturing PMI indices for February from Europe were released this morning. Reports were not expected to trigger any major market moves as most of them...
Cryptocurrencies are in the spotlight this week, with most of the attention being paid to Bitcoin. The most famous cryptocurrency rallied to $64,000 earlier...
European indices set for higher opening US manufacturing ISM seen improving in February Revisions of February manufacturing PMI data European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher - S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% higher, Nasdaq jumped 0.90% and small-cap...
Wall Street finished the session positively, with the PCE inflation report matching expectations acting as a catalyst for today's gains. The...
German footwear maker Birkenstock (BIRK.US) exceeded analysts' revenue forecasts for the Christmas quarter, but it wasn't enough to sustain Wall...