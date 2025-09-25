Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Stock of the week - Salesforce Inc. (25.09.2025)

25 September 2025

Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...

Good news is bad news for US markets, as the bond market could save Kier Starmer as PM

25 September 2025

The bond market is in focus once again on Thursday. Yields are rising around the world, but particularly in the UK, as political risks rise once more. US yields are also broadly higher after an upgrade for Q2 growth. The US economy grew at a 3.8% annualized rate last quarter, and this was driven by consumption,...

BREAKING: Huge upward revision for GDP. Lower claims. EURUSD tests 1.17

25 September 2025

Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings.  GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%).  Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...

