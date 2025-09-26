Read more
Oracle to be one of TikTok’s shareholders 🔎

26 September 2025

TikTok U.S. valued at around USD 14 billion Investor group (Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX) to control 45% of the company Oracle will oversee security and remain the cloud solutions provider The executive order provides for about a 120-day window to finalize the deal, still requiring...

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.09.2025)

26 September 2025

In the coming week, we will get key data for the Fed, namely labor market reports and ISM. In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make its interest rate decision, and in China, the "Golden Week" holiday period begins at the start of October. For this reason, it will be worth...

Trump’s tariffs to hit the pharma sector, as questions asked about AI future

26 September 2025

Trump’s latest tariffs threaten Europe’s pharma sector. ·UK’s AstraZeneca is shielded from the worst. ·Further tariffs could be announced in the coming weeks, which could knock sentiment to risk. ·UK bond yields in focus, as Keir Starmer sees off threat...

