Market news

Trump and the Government Shutdown: Another Miscalculation by Wall Street?

1 October 2025

October is usually the most turbulent month of the year for stock markets. Its average volatility is 33% higher than that of the other eleven months, and the U.S. government shutdown has been a reminder of that. While a prolonged shutdown would affect hundreds of thousands of federal employees, in practice...

Negative US private sector payrolls puts prospect of faster pace of Fed rate cuts back on the table

1 October 2025

The US government shutdown may mean that we do not get the usual start of the month NFP report for September, however, there are other labour market data reports that will be released, including today’s ADP private sector payrolls report. This reported a decline of 32k jobs in the private sector...

FTSE 100 hits record as pharma poised to play catch up in Q4

1 October 2025

European stocks are dismissing the US government shutdown and instead there is a broad rally on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 has made a fresh record high, and the index is being led by healthcare. The sector is higher by more than 4% today,  with large gains for AstraZeneca, which is higher by more than...

