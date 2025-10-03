Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

🍫Cocoa Market Capitulates as Season Begins

3 October 2025

Cocoa prices are down more than 4% today, marking the third day of the month and simultaneously the third day of the official 2025/2026 main season. Since the start of this week, the decline has exceeded 10%. Over the last three months (excluding rolling costs), prices have plummeted by almost 30%, establishing...

More

Stock of the Week - Quanta Services Inc. (02.10.2025)

2 October 2025

Quanta Services is one of the largest companies in the world providing comprehensive engineering and construction services for the energy and telecommunications sectors. With many years of experience, Quanta plays a key role in the execution of some of the most complex and strategic infrastructure projects...

More

Tesco delivers the goods, as positive Budget speculation could power FTSE 100 after record

2 October 2025

More good news for UK equities Open AI valuation surge could boost tech US stocks brush off shutdown with fresh record Global stocks are shrugging off the US government lockdown and, two days in, volatility remains subdued, and the S&P 500 reached another record high on Wednesday....

More

6 July 2018
5 July 2018
4 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app