Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Why the Cac could be vulnerable to French political risk

6 October 2025

The Cac 40 index is a major underperformer in the European equity space on Monday, as investors and traders react to news that another French Prime Minister has been forced to resign, leaving the Eurozone’s second largest economy politically rudderless once again. The French index is down more...

More

Stock of the Month: Will Meta win the AI ​​race?

6 October 2025

Meta shares are up 22% in 2025, but that doesn't mean they're out of reach. The market still doesn't value Meta highly enough. How much are Meta shares worth?     Meta's business Meta divides its business into two different lines: Family of Apps (FoA): Meta...

More

AMD rises on the wave of the OpenAI deal. Pre-market trading shows a 25% increase in shares.

6 October 2025

The agreement between AMD and OpenAI is a pivotal moment not only for the company itself but also for the entire artificial intelligence market. By supplying powerful Instinct MI450 chips with a total capacity of 6 gigawatts, AMD demonstrates that it is ready to compete with Nvidia, the current leader...

More

2 July 2018
29 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app