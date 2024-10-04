C3.ai surges 24% after earnings report 📣
C3.ai (AI.US) experienced a significant surge in its stock value, rising over 24%, following its announcement of better-than-expected financial results...
Market news
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Today, cryptocurrencies are witnessing significant gains, fueled by Bitcoin's strong performance and its temporary sideways trend around $62,000. While...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -96B (Forecast -86B, Previous -60B) The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas...
Wall Street indices gain Nasdaq100 breaks through 18,000 points US Dollar weakens US Treasury bonds also decline On the fourth trading day...
The PCE data was a key event for financial markets this week, as it is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure. The data came in line with...
eBay released Q4 2023 results on Tuesday Stock jumped almost 8% during post-earnings session Sales and profits beat expectations Upbeat outlook...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: Personal Income: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous 0.3%...
German flash CPI inflation data for February was released today at 1:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting slowdown in headline CPI from 2.9% to 2.6% YoY. However,...
The U.S. dollar (USDIDX) is gaining slightly ahead of today's release of PCE inflation data (1:30 PM GMT). S&P pointed out that the U.S. economy...
European indices trade higher German DAX climbs above 17,700 pts Earnings reports from MTU Aero Engines, Beiersdorf and Covestro European stock...
Consumer credit was stronger than expected last month, and rose by £1.9bn, faster than the £1.5bn expected. Excluding last November, when consumer...
Why central bankers won’t leap into action, as inflation remains sticky and FTSE 100 underperformance leaves it as the wall flower of the global...
NZDJPY is experiencing big moves today as New Zealand dollar is the worst performing G10 currency and Japanese yen is the best performing major currency....
Spanish flash CPI data for February was released today at 8:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline CPI from 3.4% to 2.7% YoY,...
European indices set for a flat opening Inflation data from Europe and the United States Q4 GDP report from Switzerland and Canada European...
German retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Market was expecting a monthly increase in retail sales, as well as a smaller year-over-year...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.17%, Dow Jones finished 0.06% lower, Nasdaq declined 0.55% and small-cap...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but have managed to recover the bulk of losses later on. S&P 500 and Dow Jones now trade...
UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 stock today and drops around 5% on the day. The drop comes after Bloomberg reported that...