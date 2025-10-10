Read more
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (10.10.2025)

10 October 2025

Three Markets Worth Watching The first full week of October was marked by new record highs on Wall Street and historic peaks in key precious metals: gold and silver. Interestingly, this is happening amid ongoing political uncertainty – the U.S. government remains shut down, France is appointing...

Trump tariff threat to China sends shockwaves through financial markets

10 October 2025

Stocks are sliding as we end the week. European and US markets are lower, the Nasdaq is down 2.5%, while the S&P 500 is lower by 1.5%, four fifths of the S&P 500 are in the red as we move to the end of Friday’s session, and the Nasdaq is on track for its biggest daily decline since the...

U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨

10 October 2025

U.S. indexes extended their declines following reports that the White House has begun large-scale federal worker layoffs amid the prolonged government shutdown. Budget Director Russ Vought confirmed that “reductions in force” have started, marking the first mass firings during a funding lapse...

