Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Bank earnings could fill US economic data vacuum

13 October 2025

As expected, stock markets in the US rallied on Monday, reversing some of the losses from Friday’s sell off as trade tensions between the US and China eased. This has helped financial markets return to ‘normal’ at the start of a new week. Semiconductors were the best performing sector...

More

Will Chinese Rare Earths Bury Defense Industry?

13 October 2025

In recent years, the attention of investors and the media has focused mainly on the spectacular rise of companies linked to digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Around "AI" and the broader tech sector, there has emerged an almost speculative bubble atmosphere, regardless of how...

More

China’s exports grow at the fastest pace since the start of the U.S. trade war 🔎

13 October 2025

Earlier today, we received China’s September trade data, which came in stronger than expected. Exports rose 8.3% YoY to $328.6B (the highest in six months), while imports increased 7.4% YoY (the strongest in 17 months). The trade surplus widened to $90.45B. The composition of exports is...

More

4 July 2018
3 July 2018
2 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1.7 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app