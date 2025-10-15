Read more
Market news

Cocoa Prices Stabilize Ahead of Processing Data: Has the Negative News Been Priced In?

15 October 2025

Cocoa prices are holding steady at around $5,800 per tonne, showing remarkable resilience for the third consecutive session, especially today, despite the release of exceptionally negative processing data from Malaysia and Brazil, with weak figures also anticipated tomorrow from Europe and across Asia....

Gold hits a record, as stocks rally on earnings strength

15 October 2025

The gold price made a fresh high on Wednesday above $4,200, although it has given back some of these gains as we move through the afternoon session. Rising expectations for rate cuts in the US and the UK are helping to fuel the move higher in gold, as it gets bought as an inflation hedge. UK rates...

Precious metals at record highs: Gold and Silver shine as the Fed ends its Tightening Cycle

15 October 2025

Precious metals are posting strong gains again today. Gold has surpassed $4,200 per ounce, while silver is approaching $52. The devaluation of fiat currencies continues, and assets with limited supply are once again drawing strong interest from investors. But what happened overnight to trigger these...

