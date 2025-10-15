DE30: Auto shares soar, ECB reports underpin euro
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Cocoa prices are holding steady at around $5,800 per tonne, showing remarkable resilience for the third consecutive session, especially today, despite the release of exceptionally negative processing data from Malaysia and Brazil, with weak figures also anticipated tomorrow from Europe and across Asia....
The gold price made a fresh high on Wednesday above $4,200, although it has given back some of these gains as we move through the afternoon session. Rising expectations for rate cuts in the US and the UK are helping to fuel the move higher in gold, as it gets bought as an inflation hedge. UK rates...
Precious metals are posting strong gains again today. Gold has surpassed $4,200 per ounce, while silver is approaching $52. The devaluation of fiat currencies continues, and assets with limited supply are once again drawing strong interest from investors. But what happened overnight to trigger these...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Copper price rose during Asian session as investors were assessing risks connected to the potential strike in one of the largest Chilean mines. However,...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
Summary: Five countries form international body to combat financial crimes Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) locked between moving averages SYS sold...
Summary: UK services PMI easily beats expectations reaching its highest point in eight months Cost inflation intensifies, August rate hike odds move...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Wednesday’s trading slightly lower following falls in China DAX (DE30) could take another attempt to break its short-term...
Summary: UK services PMI looks as the paramount point in today’s calendar Final services PMIs from European economies on the agenda as well Some central...
Summary: Australian dollar has been shored up by stronger than expected retail sales as well as a solid reading of services PMI (AIG) Chinese services...
Summary: Major US stock indices trade mixed Precious metals advance on the back of USD weakening SEK is outperforming other G10 peers after hawkish...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) bounces off the 50% Fibo level Nasdaq (US100) eyes a test of the 33-period moving average General Motors (GM.US)...
Summary: Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI hit fresh record in June Higher oil prices boost Canadian dollar USDCAD eyes a break below the 61.8% retracement...
After a very poor start to the third quarter of the year the European indices surge on Tuesday as a relief news seems to be arriving from everywhere. First,...
Summary: Norges Bank signals a rate hike as soon as September this year Oil prices point to upside risks for the Norwegian krone Interest rate market...
Summary: Stocks in Europe recover as German migration agreement is reached SEK surges as Riksbank members deliver a hawkish message Oil moves higher...
Summary: Coinbase Custody official open for institutional investors Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) broke above the $6500 handle Group of European...
Summary: Swedish central bank leaves rates unchanged and keeps signalling the first rate hike at the end of the year Inflation forecasts for this and...
