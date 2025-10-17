Read more
Market news

The AI Fever: Bubble or Will It Keep Rising?

17 October 2025

Artificial intelligence has gone from being a promise to becoming the driving force behind a new stock market era. The S&P 500 began its current bullish streak on October 12, 2022, shortly before the launch of ChatGPT. Since then, it has gained 85%. Over the past twelve months, the index has risen...

Cockroach fears cause stock market sell off, as we wait for clearer details

17 October 2025

It’s a volatile end to the week, stocks are a sea of red in Europe and Asia, and US equity market futures are pointing to another day of hefty losses for stock indices across the pond.  The selloff has been caused by fears about the private credit market. What started as concerns about two...

Stock of the Week - Lam Research Corp (16.10.2025)

16 October 2025

In an era where AI presents new technical challenges for chipmakers, Lam Research not only supplies the tools but also helps set the direction of change. Its technological solutions are essential for giants like TSMC, Samsung, and Micron, and the growing investments in advanced lithography and chip packaging...

