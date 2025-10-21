Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Cocoa (21.10.2025)

21 October 2025

Oil Crude oil prices fell sharply early this week, testing the $56 per barrel area. The US administration indicated that average gasoline prices in the United States had dropped below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2020. Oil prices remain under pressure amid expectations of further...

Is the United States copying China? The Government takes stakes in Intel, MP Materials, and more.

21 October 2025

In recent months, the United States has invested in several companies considered among the most strategic and important in the country, ensuring that they can manufacture their own semiconductors, extract their own rare earths, and produce their own steel without depending on others. What the Trump...

What’s going on with gold?

21 October 2025

After a stunning rally, the gold price is unwinding on Tuesday. The yellow metal is down nearly $90 per ounce, and silver is also faltering, it was down more than 5% at some stage. The reversal has been abrupt, there was no single event that has caused today’s sell off, instead it is most likely...

