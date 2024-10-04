BREAKING: Powerful pullback in crypto market; Bitcoin returns below $60,000❗
The last few minutes in the crypto market saw a massive reversal of the intraday gains seen since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin lost more than 6% in...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
This Friday we get September’s labour market report from the US. The market is expecting non-farm payrolls to expand by 150k, up from 142k in August. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4.2%, and YoY growth in average annual earnings is also expected to remain at August’s...
More
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
The last few minutes in the crypto market saw a massive reversal of the intraday gains seen since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin lost more than 6% in...
Salesforce (CRM.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report (calendar November 2023 - January 2024) today after close of the Wall Street...
Shares of Novavax (NVAX.US) are slumping over 20% today, putting an abrupt end to an upward correction that has pushed the company's share 50% higher...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in crude...
Global equity indices are fairly steady as we move through the middle of the week. The FTSE 100 is an underperformer and is currently lower by 0.75%. In...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tests near-term support in the 17,935 pts area Crypto stocks jump as Bitcoin breaks above $60,000 Wall...
Bitcoin has gained over 6.0% and has breached the 60,000 USD level, approaching very close to its historic highs from the 2021 bull run. The dynamic growth...
Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND.US), a producer of high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes, are gaining more than 50% today in pre-opening Wall Street trading....
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP Sales (Q4): actual 3.5%; forecast 3.2%; previous 3.6%; GDP Price Index (Q4): actual...
European indices open lower The Euro and the US Dollar are trading higher DAX is unchanged at 17,620 points European indices are opening lower....
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% as expected. However, the Central Bank reduced its forecast peak...
Today's economic calendar is fairly light in the first part of the day. However, investors' attention will be focused on the USA during the second...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with slight gains - S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up between 0.10-0.20%. US500 contracts...
The Chinese Hang Seng index gained nearly 1% today, with the Asian session closing in a positive mood. During the European session, we observed a...
Wall Street opens higher on the second day of this week The dollar gains slightly Yields on US bonds drop to 4.30% Futures on indexes...
The consumer sentiment index reading according to the Conference Board in the USA indicated 106.7 points, compared to a forecast of 115 and a revised upward...
Find out why it’s not just Nvidia that is driving the S&P 500, why this rally is broad based, and how Europe is managing to outperform the US...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session (Wednesday, 1:00 am...
US durable goods orders data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a big drop in headline orders as well as a small...