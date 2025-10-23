Read more
Market news

IBM earnings: Slow growth and poor guidance

23 October 2025

IBM released its results yesterday, which at first glance appeared solid. Revenue and earnings per share exceeded market expectations, and free cash flow increased significantly year-over-year. Despite this, the investor reaction was decidedly negative. During regular trading, the stock price slipped...

Tesla share price drops, as Musk’s vision and ideas lead to some skepticism

22 October 2025

Tesla may have delivered a record number of cars in the third quarter, but this did not translate to higher earnings per share or net income. Although revenues for Q3 came in above estimates at $28.09bn, net income was $1.77bn, below the $1.9bn expected. This spooked a nervous market, and the share price...

Tesla falls 1.30% despite record quarterly revenue 🔎

22 October 2025

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue and significantly higher free cash flow, driven by the highest vehicle deliveries in its history and record energy-storage deployments. Automotive margins remain lower year-on-year due to higher operating costs, tariffs, and sales mix. Nevertheless, the company...

