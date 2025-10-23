Pound falls on Johnson resignation
Summary: GBP falls to lowest level of the day after more Brexit developments Foreign secretary Boris Johnson follows David Davis in resigning GBPUSD back...
IBM released its results yesterday, which at first glance appeared solid. Revenue and earnings per share exceeded market expectations, and free cash flow increased significantly year-over-year. Despite this, the investor reaction was decidedly negative. During regular trading, the stock price slipped...
Tesla may have delivered a record number of cars in the third quarter, but this did not translate to higher earnings per share or net income. Although revenues for Q3 came in above estimates at $28.09bn, net income was $1.77bn, below the $1.9bn expected. This spooked a nervous market, and the share price...
Tesla reported record quarterly revenue and significantly higher free cash flow, driven by the highest vehicle deliveries in its history and record energy-storage deployments. Automotive margins remain lower year-on-year due to higher operating costs, tariffs, and sales mix. Nevertheless, the company...
Summary: USD dropping back lower Post-NFP weakness still in play EURUSD, USDNOK and USDTRY all approaching big levels There’s been some continuation...
Increased risk appetite in conjunction with an expected Erdogan's new cabinet announcement pushes the Turkish lira higher on Monday. The announcement...
Summary: UK Brexit minister resigns BMW gets hit by the car tariffs Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision this week Stocks in Asia and...
Summary: Swiss stock exchange is working on solutions designed for digital assets Walmart is seeking for use of blockchain for package tracking The...
Sterling has begun the new week in an upbeat mood with the recent steps towards a more “soft” Brexit buoying the pound which has reached its...
Summary: Japanese traders drop European bonds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 12600 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) to review its car pricing in China...
The EURUSD currency pair withstood a turbulent time above the key 1.15 threshold but it was not able to rebound significantly from there, thwarted by solid...
Summary: UK Brexit Minister David Davis resigns his post citing "irreconcilable differences" with PM May US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses...
Summary: Mixed labour market reports from US and Canada US equities trade higher as week’s end looms US-China launch trade war as tariffs take full...
Summary: Investors should look at revenue dynamics while analyzing stocks Oversold stocks are not necessarily the best investment choice Companies...
Summary: US wage growth fails to meet expectations Both US and Canadian jobs reports offered beat in net employment change USDCAD paints a pin bar...
Summary: Major European stock indices trade in a vicinity of yesterday’s closing price FOMC minutes confirm rates to be gradually increase Jobs reports...
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
Summary: European stock markets open higher, but move lower afterwards following the China’s announcement DAX (DE30) tests its outstandingly important...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Summary: US labour market report is expected to bring another solid increase in employment Canadian jobs report could turn out to be critical before...
Summary: FOMC minutes confirm that further gradual rate increases seem to be warranted US tariffs on Chinese goods kick off at the midnight, China has...
Summary: Despite downbeat Asian session equities in Europe and US move higher Scandinavian currencies advance strongly for another day Non-manufacturing...
Summary: Instead of expected drop in inventories DOE report showed a decent build Brent (OIL on xStation5) may be set to test the $77.50 handle Indecisiveness...
