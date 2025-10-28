Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Daily Summary – Wall Street Rises Ahead of “Magnificent Seven” Earnings

28 October 2025

European stock indices showed mixed performance today, ending the session with slight declines after reaching record highs on Monday. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell about 0.12%. Among individual markets, Germany’s DAX lost around 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100...

PayPay - Double digit gains on earnings and OpenAI cooperation

28 October 2025

PayPal ends the earnings season with a spectacular increase. One of the world's largest payment service providers has published its results and boasted about its collaboration with OpenAI. The company's valuation is rising by over 10% in today's session. The company showcased its results...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Copper (28.10.2025)

28 October 2025

Oil Crude oil has commenced a distinct decline since the start of the final week of October, reacting to the lack of visible impact from recent US sanctions targeting Russian oil companies. Companies trading with Rosneft and Lukoil have until November 21st to reorganize their contracts to...

