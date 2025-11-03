Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market news

Palantir Preview: Unprecedented growth and stretched valuations

3 November 2025

After the close of Monday's session on Wall Street, one of the largest and arguably most controversial AI companies, Palantir, will publish its results. The Denver-based technology company has transformed from a niche startup into the 20th largest company in the USA over a few years. Palantir has...

More

The Week Ahead

3 November 2025

As we start a new month, equity market futures are a sea of green, and risk sentiment  is high. This suggests that the seven-month long rally in global stock markets could continue. The latest drivers include an easing of US/China trade tensions, and some strong tech earnings. Commodities are...

More

Chipotle: Getting roasted after earnings, double digit decline

30 October 2025

Chipotle is one of the symbols of fast food in the USA. They published results after which the stock price plummeted, despite the company beating market consensus. The company failed in an extremely crucial area, signaling to investors that the current and expected growth is almost impossible to achieve....

More

9 July 2018
6 July 2018
5 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 2 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app